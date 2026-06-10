This morning, The Breakfast Club stage became a classroom on competitive hip-hop culture. Sitting down with hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious—streaming live globally on Netflix and across the iHeartMedia radio network—South Carolina lyricist Nick Grant pulled back the curtain on creative confidence, online virality, and surviving the spiritual tug-of-war of the modern music business.

The centerpiece of the conversation zeroed in on Nick’s recent viral claim that he is a better rapper than JID. The debate originally sparked from a simple timeline response on X (formerly Twitter) before Nick doubled down during a subsequent podcast appearance.

Far from backing down under the bright lights of morning radio, Nick stood completely firm in his assessment, explaining that the statement wasn’t personal—it was purely competitive.

The Myth of the “Untouchable” Rapper

Nick explained that his initial response stems from a broader frustration with modern rap discourse and how quickly the internet attempts to anoint certain contemporary artists as completely untouchable.

“It’s not a knock on JID,” Nick clarified, reframing the debate around the core tenets of hip-hop. It is simply the mandatory mentality of any serious emcee. Whether a rapper is performing on a stadium stage or writing bars quietly in a library, that absolute belief in one’s own pen is a prerequisite for the art form.

To prove his point about the sheer density of overlooked talent in the current landscape, Nick rattled off a string of formidable lyricists he feels the culture is actively sleeping on, including Ruben Vincent, Marco Plus, and Kai Cash. By highlighting these names, Nick argued that the current depth of underground and rising talent makes any singular, absolute “GOAT” claim worth pushing back on.

When asked how he protects his peace amidst those corporate politics, Nick shared a simple but powerful blueprint that keeps him grounded: he navigates the industry by choosing to “simply go where he is wanted.” By prioritizing authentic connections and spaces that value his craft over industry hype, he has learned to completely separate the corporate machine from the music itself.

The Breakfast Club airs live weekdays at 5:30/6:30 AM CT exclusively on Netflix and iHeartMedia channels. The full interview with Nick Grant is streaming now.