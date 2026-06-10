CeeLo Green Would Like a VERZUZ Battle with Lauryn Hill

Well, here’s an interesting tidbit. CeeLo Green revealed he wants to go one-on-one with Ms. Lauryn Hill in a Verzuz. Appearing on On the Spot with Rickey Smiley, Green stated Hill was the opponent for him.

“I would probably had to go up against Lauryn Hill, but she’s like my sister, and we were all together at the Kanye show, too. So, shouts out to the queen Ms. Hill,” Green said.

“But it would just be nothing but a love affair because we did our first tours together,” he added. “We’ve been friends for years, and she’s a Gemini twin just like me. So that’s my twin sister—but she does rap and sing at the same time, you know? I think I would have to be paired up with somebody who has somewhat of the same dynamic.”

In 2026, Verzuz has had a resurgence with entertaining battles from Tyrese and Tank and Rick Ross and French Montana.

Hear it from CeeLo below.