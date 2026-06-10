Sean Combs has been named in a new civil lawsuit filed by a man identified as John Doe, who alleges the music mogul sexually assaulted him when he was a minor in 2007.

According to court documents first reported by TMZ, the plaintiff claims he was a working child actor when he attended a networking event at a Hollywood Hills residence. During the gathering, he alleges Combs invited him to a private room under the premise of discussing career opportunities.

The lawsuit alleges that once alone, Combs engaged in unwanted sexual conduct despite the plaintiff expressing discomfort. The man claims he left the party shortly after the alleged encounter and is now seeking unspecified damages.

Combs has denied the allegations through his representative, Juda Engelmayer.

“The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous,” Engelmayer said in a statement provided to TMZ. “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child.”