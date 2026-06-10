Donald Trump is not expected to attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, according to ESPN.

Sources cited by the network said scheduling conflicts and presidential obligations will prevent Trump from returning for the pivotal matchup.

Trump attended Game 3 on Monday night, watching most of the contest from a private suite as the Spurs defeated the Knicks 115-111. The loss snapped New York’s 13-game postseason winning streak and cut its NBA Finals lead to 2-1.

A longtime Knicks fan, Trump drew attention during his appearance at Madison Square Garden, where he was shown on the arena video board during the game.