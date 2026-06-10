For years, Kristina “KK” Khorram was known as one of the most influential figures operating behind the scenes of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ business empire. As the longtime chief of staff and trusted confidant to the Bad Boy founder, her name has increasingly surfaced amid the wave of lawsuits and allegations surrounding Combs and members of his inner circle.

Now, Khorram has secured a significant legal win.

According to court records cited by USA Today, a Los Angeles judge recently dismissed several claims brought against Khorram by former Combs assistant Phil Pines, who alleges he experienced a hostile and abusive work environment while employed within Combs’ organization.

Pines’ lawsuit painted Khorram as a central figure within Combs’ operation, accusing her of helping enforce workplace policies that allegedly discouraged employees from speaking out about misconduct. He claimed she played a role in maintaining what he described as a toxic atmosphere while he worked under the music mogul.

However, the court ruled in Khorram’s favor on several key counts.

Among the claims dismissed were two emotional distress allegations that the judge found were barred by California’s statute of limitations. A constructive termination claim was also thrown out after the court determined that Khorram was not Pines’ direct employer, making her ineligible for liability under that specific allegation.

The judge also found shortcomings in portions of Pines’ remaining claims. While those allegations were not permanently dismissed, the court granted Pines an opportunity to amend and refile them with additional supporting details.

Despite the ruling, the litigation is far from resolved.

Several serious allegations remain active, including claims involving sex trafficking, sexual battery, gender violence, sexual harassment, and various labor-related violations. Pines’ legal team has reportedly indicated that it intends to submit an amended complaint in an effort to address the deficiencies identified by the court.

The decision nevertheless represents an important early victory for Khorram, whose name has become increasingly linked to the growing number of legal challenges surrounding Combs and his associates.

As civil litigation connected to the embattled music executive continues to unfold, the latest ruling underscores that while some claims may not survive judicial scrutiny, the broader legal battle involving Combs’ former employees and inner circle remains very much active.