Hip-hop fans may soon witness a reunion of Jaÿ-Z and Eminem. According to the tracklist shared by executive producer and A&R M80 on June 7, the rap icons are slated to appear together on an interlude featured on an upcoming collaborative album from Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa.

XXL spotted the tracklist, with track No. 6, sparking excitement among fans eager to see whether the two legends will contribute verses or appear in another capacity. Details about the track remain under wraps.

If both artists do perform on the record, it would mark their first musical collaboration since the classic 2001 track “Renegade” from Jaÿ-Z’s acclaimed album The Blueprint.