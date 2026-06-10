The conviction and sentencing of Karmelo Anthony continues to generate discussion far beyond Collin County, with many observers focusing not only on the verdict itself but also on how similar cases have been handled elsewhere in Texas.

A Collin County jury recently found the 19-year-old guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a 2025 track meet. Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison and must serve at least half of that sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

As reactions to the case continue, many supporters of Anthony have raised concerns about racial disparities within the justice system. Questions surrounding jury selection have also surfaced, with critics noting that prosecutors used strikes that resulted in every Black juror being removed from the final panel.

Much of the conversation has centered on comparisons to another Texas case involving Caysen Allison. In 2022, Allison, then an 18-year-old student, fatally stabbed fellow student Jose “Joe” Luis Ramirez Jr. during a fight inside a Belton High School bathroom. Like Anthony, Allison acknowledged the stabbing and argued that he acted in self-defense during a rapidly unfolding confrontation.

The outcomes, however, were markedly different. Anthony was convicted of first-degree murder, while Allison’s jury declined to convict on murder or manslaughter charges. Instead, Allison was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide, the least severe charge available to jurors in the case.

That contrast has become a focal point for advocates and commentators who argue the two cases raise important questions about how juries evaluate self-defense claims, youth violence, and criminal responsibility. For many, the discussion has evolved beyond a single verdict and into a broader examination of fairness, perception, and consistency within the legal system.