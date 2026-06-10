The Las Vegas Aces added another championship banner to their growing legacy in 2025, but one familiar post-title tradition never materialized.

After sweeping the Phoenix Mercury 4-0 in the WNBA Finals and clinching the championship with a 97-86 victory on October 10 behind A’ja Wilson, the Aces did not make a trip to the White House. According to a team spokesperson, no invitation was extended by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Las Vegas Aces did not receive an invitation to the White House after winning the 2025 WNBA championship, per @Callie__Fin.



It appears that the WNBA will not be included in a White House championship celebration for the second straight year. pic.twitter.com/yrt36wPduS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 10, 2026

The development marks the second consecutive year that WNBA champions have not made a White House visit. It also continues a broader trend, as no NBA or WNBA championship teams have been hosted during either of Trump’s terms in office.

The Aces are no strangers to Pennsylvania Avenue. The franchise previously celebrated its title-winning seasons with White House visits in 2023 and 2024, making this latest chapter a noticeable departure from recent years as Becky Hammon’s squad continues to establish itself as one of the league’s defining dynasties.

The conversation arrives at a time when sports and politics remain closely intertwined. Recent debate surrounding a proposed Fanatics initiative to place “USA 250” commemorative patches on professional sports uniforms sparked strong reactions across several leagues. Among the voices weighing in was Aces forward Brianna Turner, who also serves as treasurer of the WNBA players’ union. Turner criticized the concept, arguing that broad celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary fail to acknowledge the historical realities faced by many communities, including the predominantly Black and female athletes who make up much of the league.



While the Aces continue celebrating another championship season, the absence of a White House invitation has become part of a larger discussion about the evolving relationship between professional sports, public figures, and national traditions that were once considered automatic for title-winning teams.