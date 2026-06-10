BET has announced that Teyana Taylor will receive the Icon of the Year Award, sponsored by Hyundai, at the BET Awards 2026.

The ceremony will air live on June 28 from the Peacock Theater, with comedian and entertainer Druski serving as host.

The Icon of the Year Award honors an artist whose influence is shaping culture in real time. BET cited Taylor’s impact across music, film, fashion, choreography, directing, and creative entrepreneurship as key reasons for the recognition.

A Harlem native, Taylor first gained widespread attention through her debut album VII, followed by K.T.S.E. and The Album. Her catalog includes hit records such as the 2x-Platinum song “Gonna Love Me” and the Platinum-certified “Issues/Hold On.” She has also collaborated with artists including Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Elton John, and Erykah Badu.

In recent years, Taylor has expanded her presence in Hollywood, earning a Critics Choice Award for A Thousand and One, a Golden Globe win, and an Academy Award nomination for One Battle After Another. Her visual album Escape Room also earned a Grammy nomination.

Additional BET Awards performers, presenters, and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.