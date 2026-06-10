Aaron Sorkin is heading back into the world of Facebook, but this time the story is far less about ambition and far more about consequences. The first teaser for The Social Reckoning has arrived, offering a tense look at the events that rocked the social media giant in 2021.

First trailer for ‘THE SOCIAL NETWORK’ sequel, starring Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison.



The film follows an engineer who becomes a whistleblower on Facebook's most guarded secrets.



In theaters on October 9. pic.twitter.com/TzmjDPxzMk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 10, 2026

The film stars Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen, Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg, Wunmi Mosaku, and Bill Burr.

Rather than revisiting the company’s rise, The Social Reckoning picks up nearly two decades later as scrutiny surrounding the platform reaches a boiling point. The story follows Haugen, a young Facebook engineer who secretly copied thousands of internal documents before sharing them with the press. Working alongside Horwitz, she helps uncover information that raised serious questions about misinformation, platform design, and the impact of social media on public discourse.

The film centers on the real-life events that ultimately led to the explosive investigative reporting series known as The Facebook Files, one of the most talked-about tech stories of the decade.

Sorkin writes, directs, and co-produces the project, positioning it as a companion piece to his acclaimed 2010 film The Social Network. The teaser highlights a more suspense-driven approach, with Strong delivering his take on Zuckerberg while Madison and White anchor the story’s central partnership.

Sony Pictures is set to release The Social Reckoning exclusively in theaters on October 9, 2026. Early footage suggests a gripping examination of one of the most consequential tech controversies in recent memory, bringing the story behind the headlines to the big screen.