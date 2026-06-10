Madison Square Garden is already expected to be electric for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but the atmosphere is about to get an extra dose of New York energy.

And this time around, no Trump. It’s a good thing because his presence was not heartfelt all around.

Anyways…

The Wu Tang Clan is doing the halftime at MGS for Game 4 tonight….what song do you want them to do? 👐 pic.twitter.com/wsQMCC619w — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 10, 2026

With the Knicks hosting the Spurs tonight, Wu-Tang Clan is set to take over halftime in what promises to be one of the most memorable moments of the Finals. The legendary Staten Island collective, featuring RZA, GZA, Method Man, and the rest of the crew, is stepping away from its farewell tour for a rare full-group performance on basketball’s biggest stage.

The timing could not be bigger. New York enters Game 4 holding a 2-1 series lead after taking the first two games before San Antonio responded with a 115-111 victory on Monday night. The win ended the Knicks’ 13-game postseason winning streak and tightened the championship race heading into tonight’s matchup.

There’s only one answer…it’s gotta be "Protect Ya Neck"pic.twitter.com/BozWoYSFKi — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 10, 2026

Game 1 saw New York claim a 105-95 victory, followed by a dramatic 105-104 win in Game 2. The Spurs answered in Game 3, ensuring the Finals would remain a battle as the series returned to Madison Square Garden.

Fans have already begun speculating about which Wu-Tang classics might make the setlist, with favorites like “Protect Ya Neck,” “Triumph,” and “C.R.E.A.M.” among the songs many hope to hear as the Garden crowd rallies behind Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.

The moment also carries a bit of history. The Knicks and Spurs famously met in the 1999 NBA Finals, making tonight’s scene feel like a full-circle New York sports moment. With celebrities including Spike Lee, Fat Joe, Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller expected to be in the building, Game 4 is shaping up to be much more than a basketball game.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.