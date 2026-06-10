Rick Ross is trending for an unexpected reason after a viral airport video sparked debate across social media.

YouTuber @whats_the_dirt? broke the story first.

Rick Ross Found Flying Economy. Drake's lyrics continue to age insanely well. Thanks to the person that emailed me this! pic.twitter.com/Mc6XbWFuDG — WHAT'S THE DIRT? (@Whats_the_dirt) June 10, 2026

The clip shows a man who closely resembles the Miami rap mogul sitting in an airport terminal waiting to board a commercial flight. Dressed in Adidas gear and seated among regular travelers, the sighting immediately caught the attention of fans, who wasted no time turning the moment into meme material.

A big reason for the online reaction is Drake’s recent ICEMAN track “Whisper My Name,” where he raps, “If I’m lyin’, I’m flyin’ economy.” The lyric quickly resurfaced as users flooded timelines with jokes connecting the bar to the viral footage.

Rick Ross is going viral after getting caught hiding while waiting for a commercial flight



“IF IM LYING IM FLYING ECONOMY” pic.twitter.com/iaurTchbG4 — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) June 10, 2026

The conversation also arrives with plenty of history attached. Ross and Drake have traded shots for years, and Ross recently added fuel to the rivalry during an appearance on the PBD Podcast, where he questioned Drake’s standing and dismissed the rapper’s latest music following his surprise triple-album release.

Of course, there’s one important detail: nobody has confirmed that the man in the video is actually Rick Ross.

Neither Ross nor his camp has publicly commented on the footage, but that has not stopped social media from running with the story. Whether it was really Rozay or just someone who happens to look like him, the internet has already decided the clip is worth talking about.