Basketball icon Allen Iverson marked his 51st birthday by sharing a heartfelt message of gratitude with the fans, family, and friends who have supported him throughout the years.

The former NBA MVP took to social media to celebrate the occasion and acknowledge those who reached out with birthday wishes.

“Thank God for blessing me with another year,” Iverson wrote. “Thank you to my family, friends and fans that ride with me through these turbulent times we all live in. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Happy 51th to Me!!”

Fans flooded social media with tributes to the Hall of Famer, whose impact on basketball culture extends far beyond his accomplishments on the court.