Digital sportsbook BetMGM, a joint venture of MGM Resorts and British betting company Entain, is coming to the end of an expansion push across the pond. Having started the push in 2025, the move has seen them enter their 30th US state, with Missouri, and reserve a day one spot for the new private gaming market launch in Alberta, Canada.

BetMGM’s 30th State Expansion

While the services offered differ between states, BetMGM has established a presence in a total of 30 US states as of May 2026. Missouri was the latest addition, and an overdue one, given that BetMGM had been the Kansas City Chiefs’ official betting partners for quite a while. After opening a pre-registration list, the platform used its presence in Kansas City sports and neighbouring states to position itself for a successful launch.

The launch also benefited from the usual promotional strategies, such as adding Missouri to the 24 states eligible for newcomer promo codes. They allow users in those states to benefit from daily BetMGM promotions, like a 100% deposit match up to $2,500 and a 100 bonus spins on their casino platform. The resulting Missouri launch seemed to work at boosting BetMGM’s visibility, helping it achieve a positive EBITDA. That, combined with trimming operations, also contributed to them unlocking more revenue per user.

BetMGM’s Big Bet Up North

Having mentioned BetMGM’s trimming operations, it should be noted that it isn’t eager to spread into every market. Different from GameStop’s lofty bid to acquire eBay, BetMGM hit markets with active, verifiable user bases with a culture of iGaming/sports betting. That way, the enhanced visibility from promotion and product launches can actually translate into profit.

When one of Canada’s biggest provinces decided to open a regulated commercial gaming market, BetMGM couldn’t pass up the opportunity. In Canada, provincial governments have managed iGaming and betting services as a monopoly. Then, Ontario adopted a more open stance, allowing private operators into the space so long as they fulfilled certain requirements. Dubbed the Ontario model by many, its success inspired Alberta to do the same.

The new, regulated Alberta market launches July 13th, 2026. Like many other operators, BetMGM has already qualified to go live on day one, just as they had in Missouri. The summer launch also sets them up for the CFL season and, further ahead, the FIFA World Cup 2026.

BetMGM International is Also Growing

While Entain partners with BetMGM for its North American ventures, MGM Resorts is launching BetMGM in other markets without their involvement. The result is BetMGM Brazil, formed through a partnership with Grupo Globo instead. Instead of using Entain technology, these ventures put MGM’s own LeoVegas software to use.

On the resort side of things, MGM has also invested several billion dollars into a new 2,500-room location in Osaka, Japan. It’s expected to finish construction in 2030 and, when it does, it’ll be the first legal casino resort in the country. By current estimates, it’s expected to bring in over a billion dollars in taxation for the local Osaka government, with the rest adding to MGM’s balance sheet.

By the time 2030 rolls around, Entain’s North American ventures will likely have found new markets to expand into, as the regulatory landscape shifts.