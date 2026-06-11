For nearly three quarters, the San Antonio Spurs looked ready to take control of the NBA Finals.

"We kind of gave the game up."



Dylan Harper is already thinking about Game 5. pic.twitter.com/SRSzOJi53F — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 11, 2026

Then everything unraveled.

What happened Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden wasn’t just a loss. It was one of the most stunning collapses the Finals has ever seen. After building an 81-52 lead in the third quarter, San Antonio watched a 29-point advantage disappear before falling 107-106 to the New York Knicks, putting the Spurs in a daunting 3-1 series hole.

Here is every terrible play from De’Aron Fox in the second half pic.twitter.com/CQrPOTVZeO — MD (@mike_daddino) June 11, 2026

The warning signs started with the Spurs abandoning the style of basketball that built the lead in the first place. Ball movement gave way to isolation possessions. Paint touches disappeared. Clock management became an afterthought. Possession after possession ended with rushed, heavily contested three-pointers that allowed New York to keep gaining ground.

If KAT didn't tip the inbound pass, the Spurs would've had a WIDE OPEN dunk for the win 😳 pic.twitter.com/ehTKIh7MF5 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 11, 2026

Charles Barkley summed up the frustration on Inside the NBA, calling the Spurs the “dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization” after watching San Antonio repeatedly settle for early-clock shots instead of forcing the Knicks to defend deep into possessions.

The breakdown wasn’t limited to the offense. New York’s defensive adjustments gradually took Victor Wembanyama out of rhythm. The Spurs superstar finished with 24 points, but needed 25 shots to get there. His toughest moment came late in the fourth quarter when he missed two straight free throws with San Antonio trying to protect a one-point lead.

As the pressure mounted, the Spurs never seemed to regain their composure. Momentum swung heavily toward New York while critics questioned whether acting head coach Mitch Johnson waited too long to stop the game and settle his young roster.

Meanwhile, the Knicks smelled opportunity. Jalen Brunson poured in 36 points and seven assists, while OG Anunoby delivered 33 points, a clutch block on De’Aaron Fox, and the game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds left.

The final score will be remembered. The collapse may be remembered even longer.