Cardi B is going viral after sharing her reaction to visiting a Five Below store for the first time.

In a video posted online, the Bronx rapper expressed surprise and excitement as she explored the popular discount retailer.

“I never been to this before,” Cardi said. “This ain’t nothing like the 99-cent store that I was used to.”

The Grammy-winning artist continued to marvel at the store’s selection, joking about how long it had been since she shopped at budget retailers.

“I’m loving this,” she added. “I been rich for too long, because I ain’t know nothing about no Five Below.”