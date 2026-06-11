Paramount+ has announced that Season 2 of Diarra From Detroit will premiere globally on July 29 with two episodes, followed by weekly releases through Sept. 9.

Created by and starring Diarra Kilpatrick, the eight-episode season follows Diarra Brickland as she attempts to enjoy a carefree summer but instead becomes entangled in another bizarre Detroit mystery. What begins as a furniture recovery mission quickly evolves into a triple homicide investigation, a citywide treasure hunt, and a journey into the city’s criminal underworld.

The returning cast includes DomiNque Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark, Jon Chaffin, Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad, and Harry Lennix. Season 2 will also feature guest appearances from Method Man, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

Executive produced by Kilpatrick, Kenya Barris, and showrunner Miles Orion Feldsott, the series is produced by BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society.