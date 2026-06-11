Following a historic, mind-bending 29-point comeback—the largest in NBA Finals history—it is safe to say that New Yorkers truly believe God is on their side. Between rumors of a papal blessing backing the squad via Spike Lee and superstar Jalen Brunson’s deep Villanova faith, divine intervention has never felt more real in blue and orange.

And now, the internet has absolute, undeniable proof.

The Salesian Sisters completely broke the internet after showing up to Game 4 repping New York in official GAME 7 Knicks apparel. Knicks mania has officially ignited a hilarious, high-stakes “divine rivalry” between the East Coast nuns rooting for the city and their West Coast counterparts out in San Antonio. Right in the middle of this holy basketball war is GAME 7 Apparel, providing the gear for the ultimate fandom crossover.

Whether you attribute this magical postseason run to Pope Leo’s blessing, Brunson’s impeccable Villanova leadership, or just the pure, unstoppable grit of New York City, one thing is certain—even the sisters are suiting up.

Launched in a major partnership with Centric Brands, GAME 7 Apparel seamlessly blends modern streetwear aesthetics with authentic, deep-rooted NBA heritage. As evidenced by the viral convent takeover, the brand truly transcends every single lifestyle demographic.

For the fans looking to upgrade their Finals wardrobe and suit up for what promises to be the most unforgettable championship run in New York basketball history, the official collection is up for grabs. The championship-ready Knicks gear is available now on GAME 7’s Amazon storefront.

Are you riding with the East Coast or West Coast sisters on this one? Grab your gear and let us know if you think the Knicks are truly destiny’s team this year!