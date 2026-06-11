Dr. Ko-Cheng Fang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of LongServing Technology Co., Ltd. in Taipei, Taiwan, represents a rare kind of modern innovator: one whose work crosses science, medicine, engineering, materials research, artificial intelligence, and fine art. In an era where most specialists focus deeply on one field, Dr. Fang’s career has been built around a wider question: how can human creativity push technology beyond today’s limits?

Through LongServing Technology, Dr. Fang has developed a body of work that spans photonic quantum chips, laboratory-grown Imperial Green jadeite, AI robotics, biotechnology research, cybersecurity-related patents, and contemporary art. His approach is not only technical, but philosophical. He sees invention as a responsibility, especially when technology has the potential to reshape healthcare, computing, sustainability, and the way humanity prepares for the future.

Dr. Fang’s early work included patented technologies related to cloud storage systems and programmable password locks. According to the materials provided, these innovations were adopted by the United States Department of Homeland Security, contributing to information security and cloud computing applications.

But his ambitions did not stop at cybersecurity. Over time, his research expanded into areas that require not only engineering precision, but also long-term imagination. One of his major achievements has been the development of laboratory-grown Imperial Green jadeite, a gem-grade material designed for high-end jewelry applications. By combining crystal growth engineering, advanced materials science, and aesthetic design, Dr. Fang positioned jadeite not only as a luxury material, but also as an example of sustainable innovation.

That same mindset now appears across LongServing Technology’s broader projects: the goal is not simply to create something new, but to create something that carries cultural, environmental, and scientific value.

The Photonic Chip Breakthrough

One of Dr. Fang’s most ambitious areas of work is photonic quantum chip technology. Unlike conventional electronic chips, which rely on electrical signals, photonic chips use light to process and transmit information. This direction has become increasingly important as traditional semiconductor development faces physical and energy-related limits.

According to LongServing Technology’s materials, Dr. Fang has introduced a photonic chip architecture secured by patents across 26 countries. The company states that photonic chips may significantly reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, resist electromagnetic interference, and deliver much faster computing speeds compared to current semiconductor-based electronic chips.

In 2025, Dr. Fang developed what LongServing identifies as “X-Photon,” a photonic quantum material capable of emitting light at a wavelength of 2 nanometers. The material is intended for nanoscale photonic pathways, photonic transistors, photonic memory, and next-generation photonic quantum chips.

On April 23, 2026, Dr. Fang unveiled new 3D architectural diagrams of LongServing’s photonic chip system. These included a photonic pathway design and a full-adder photonic chip structural demonstration. The company described the design as a three-layer structure, with the bottom layer serving as photonic memory, the middle layer handling photonic logic gates, and the top layer dedicated to photonic pathways.

This layered design is significant because conventional electronic chips often require many complex layers. In LongServing’s proposed architecture, photonic integration may reduce structural complexity while improving speed and efficiency. The company also highlights the importance of photonic memory, which could reduce the need for repeated light-to-electric and electric-to-light conversions. By keeping more operations within the photonic system, LongServing aims to improve both processing speed and energy performance.

Biotechnology and the Search for Less Harmful Cancer Treatments

Beyond computing, Dr. Fang has also directed biotechnology research focused on natural plant extract compounds with potential antiviral and anti-tumor properties. His stated motivation comes from a major challenge in modern cancer care: many existing treatments remain highly toxic, even when they are effective.

Traditional chemotherapy has often relied on the principle of using toxic compounds to destroy cancer cells. Many cancer drugs have origins in nature, including compounds derived from plants. However, natural does not always mean harmless. Some plant-based compounds can be powerful but dangerous, affecting healthy cells or creating serious side effects.

Dr. Fang’s biotechnology research asks whether it may be possible to identify plant-based compounds that fight cancer while reducing harm to healthy tissue. LongServing Technology’s materials state that the company has conducted preliminary in vitro experiments involving compound natural plant extract essential oils and is preparing for systematic animal experiments and preclinical research.

The project’s key ideas include low-toxicity extraction from certified organic plant essential oils, nanoscale design with both lipid-soluble and water-soluble properties, and a probe-based delivery strategy designed to target tumor cells more precisely. The goal is to reduce the systemic side effects often associated with conventional chemotherapy.

Importantly, this remains an early-stage scientific direction that would require animal studies, preclinical development, human clinical trials, regulatory review, and further validation before any medical claims could be confirmed. Still, the direction reflects Dr. Fang’s larger philosophy: healthcare innovation should not only chase results, but also consider patient safety, long-term ethics, and quality of life.

A Philosophy Built on Creativity and Persistence

Dr. Fang’s work is shaped by a belief that scientific progress often begins by challenging inherited assumptions. In the interview materials, he compares his approach to jadeite, cancer research, and photonic chips through one shared principle: if nature can create something, humanity may eventually find the correct path to recreate, guide, or improve it.

This philosophy helped guide his work in synthetic jadeite after many laboratories had struggled with similar goals. It also informs his view of cancer cells, where he emphasizes the importance of understanding the conditions that cancer cells dislike and then designing strategies around those weaknesses.

For Dr. Fang, innovation is not only about repeating textbook knowledge. He sees creativity as the highest form of knowledge, especially in a future where artificial intelligence may outperform humans in memory, data search, and routine analysis. In his view, AI can support medicine by analyzing large clinical datasets, recommending treatment strategies, and improving diagnostic precision, but true breakthroughs still require original human imagination.

Art, Fashion, and Scientific Identity

Another unique dimension of Dr. Fang’s career is his work as an artist. He began painting in childhood, studying traditional Chinese bird-and-flower Gongbi techniques before expanding into Western watercolor and oil painting. His style combines detailed Eastern brushwork, Western realism, and Impressionist-inspired color and light.

His artworks have appeared in cultural stamp collections, and on January 13, 2026, his painting was displayed on a large digital screen in Times Square, New York. In 2026, he also expanded LongServing Technology’s artistic vision into fashion design, transforming his original paintings into products such as handbags and boutique designs featuring laboratory-grown jadeite.

This move into fashion may seem separate from photonic chips or biotechnology, but it reflects the same identity that defines Dr. Fang’s career: the fusion of science, culture, beauty, and invention.

A Long-Term Vision for Global Collaboration

LongServing Technology is also advancing a global pre-IPO initiative and seeking collaboration with international financial institutions, biotech companies, semiconductor partners, healthcare systems, and research organizations. For Dr. Fang, collaboration is essential because major breakthroughs require more than invention alone. They require capital, manufacturing support, clinical pathways, institutional trust, and long-term commitment.

Whether through photonic quantum chips, plant-based biotechnology, laboratory-grown jadeite, or art-driven luxury design, Dr. Ko-Cheng Fang is building a company rooted in the idea that innovation should serve both human progress and human imagination.

His work stands at the intersection of disciplines that are often treated separately. But in Dr. Fang’s world, computing, medicine, materials, and art are not disconnected fields. They are different expressions of the same mission: to expand what humanity believes is possible.

Links

Official Website: https://www.longserving.com.tw/en/

Founder Biography: https://longserving.com.tw/en/Founder-Company/

Biotechnology Research: https://www.longserving.com.tw/en/Bio-Tech/

Photonic Chip Information: https://longserving.com.tw/en/Optical-Quantum-Chips/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ko_cheng_fang/?hl=zh-tw

Contact: service@longserving.com.tw