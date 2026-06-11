A month after arriving at No. 1, Drake’s ICEMAN is still moving like an album with plenty left in the tank.

The 18-track project opened with a massive 463,000 units, giving Drake his 15th chart-topping album and tying him with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist. The release also made chart history by occupying the top three spots simultaneously, another reminder of Drake’s unmatched presence in the streaming era.

Drake's 'ICEMAN' is projected to spend its 4th week at #1 on Billboard‼️🥶



▪️The longest running #1 album in 2026

▪️The longest running #1 rap album since 2023

▪️Drake's longest running #1 album since 'Certified Lover Boy' in 2021#polymarketpartner pic.twitter.com/EJbF3BKgG2 — RapTV (@Rap) June 9, 2026

Tracks like “Whisper My Name,” “Ran to Atlanta” featuring Future and Molly Santana, and “Make Them Pay” have helped make ICEMAN a fixture in playlists since its release. All 18 songs from the album have remained on the charts for three straight weeks, driven by the moody, late-night energy that has long been a signature of Drake’s sound.

While some critics have been less enthusiastic, handing the project a 50/100 score on Metacritic, fans have had a very different reaction. Across social media, listeners continue to praise the album as a no-skip experience, with many calling it Drake’s strongest rap effort since Views.

Drake's 'ICEMAN' aiming for fourth week at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 137K units (via @HITSDD).



It will be his longest running #1 album since 'Certified Lover Boy' in 2021. pic.twitter.com/dEq8dDo8X8 — chart data (@chartdata) June 9, 2026

Streaming remains the engine behind the album’s success. ICEMAN recently crossed the one billion stream mark on Spotify in just 20 days and continues to pull huge numbers weekly. More than 174 million audio streams helped generate 170,000 units during its latest chart frame alone.

The momentum does not appear to be slowing down either. Early projections have ICEMAN headed for a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 with an estimated 137,000 units. If those numbers hold, it will become the longest-running No. 1 album of 2026 so far.

The project currently sits ahead of Ella Langley’s Dandelion, Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem, Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide, and Paul McCartney’s The Boys of Dungeon Lane.