Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman have officially finalized their divorce, bringing an end to their highly publicized split.

According to the terms of the settlement, Sidora will receive $2,218 per month in child support for the couple’s children. Pittman was awarded ownership of the former couple’s Atlanta home, valued at approximately $1.9 million, but must pay Sidora roughly $145,000 for her share of the property.

TMZ reports, the division of assets also includes several vehicles. Sidora will retain a Cadillac Escalade, while Pittman will keep both a Porsche Taycan and a Cadillac XT5.

In addition, Sidora was awarded custody of the family’s dog. Neither party will receive spousal support as part of the agreement. The settlement also restores Sidora’s legal surname to Jordan, returning her to the last name she used prior to her marriage.

The divorce concludes a lengthy legal process that played out publicly following the couple’s separation. Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta closely followed developments as the former couple navigated the dissolution of their marriage and the division of shared assets.