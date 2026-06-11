The Jeffrey Epstein files remained one of the biggest stories hanging over Washington throughout 2025, and behind closed doors, senior members of the Trump administration were working to manage the growing public reaction.

Per the FBI, Trump knew and funded underage sex parties in Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/DygzCxgAZ4 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 11, 2026

Things heated up after a July 7, 2025 memo from the Department of Justice and FBI stated there was no hidden Epstein “client list” and again concluded that Epstein died by suicide in 2019. The announcement frustrated many supporters and online personalities who had spent years anticipating major disclosures tied to Epstein’s network.

Among the key developments:

The DOJ Memo: On July 7, 2025, the Department of Justice and FBI issued a joint memo finding no hidden “client list” and re-confirming Epstein’s 2019 death as a suicide.

The Backlash: Because the administration’s political base and prominent influencers had long been promised a total exposure of Epstein’s network, the lack of explosive findings was widely interpreted as an institutional cover-up.

The Assembly: On July 17, 2025, senior officials convened in the highly secure White House Situation Room without Donald Trump to mitigate the political damage.

The Attendance: The meeting was led by Vice President JD Vance, alongside Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Communications Director Steven Cheung, FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Attorney General Pam Bondi (via phone).

BOMBSHELL: For the first time, we now know that Vice President Vance has been deeply involved in Epstein strategy and this White House cover-up.



He and top Admin officials have been using the situation room to meet. It’s time to talk to the VP. pic.twitter.com/NfcZ8NdbB4 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) June 11, 2026

The Gambits: Vance pushed for the Justice Department to take control of the narrative. He proposed unsealing grand jury testimony and floated a PR gambit where conservative media figure Tucker Carlson would interview Ghislaine Maxwell in prison.

As public interest continued to grow, lawmakers moved forward with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. By early 2026, roughly 3.5 million pages of investigative material had been released to the public.

The documents referenced numerous high-profile names, including Trump, but produced no new actionable criminal evidence against him. Even so, the records fueled months of headlines, renewed scrutiny of public figures, congressional testimony from people including Bill Gates, and continued debate over one of the most closely watched investigations in modern history.