Knicks Rally From 29 Down to Beat Spurs, Take 3-1 NBA Finals Lead

The New York Knicks are one victory away from ending a 53-year championship drought after completing one of the greatest comebacks in NBA Finals history.

Facing a 29-point deficit, the Knicks stormed back to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals.

The dramatic finish came when OG Anunoby tipped in a missed 3-pointer by Jalen Brunson with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping a stunning rally and sending the sold-out crowd into a frenzy. Brunson led New York with 36 points, while Anunoby added 33, including the game-winning basket.

THE PLAY THAT PUT THE KNICKS UP 3-1. pic.twitter.com/l4c1ZCRnNC — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 11, 2026

“I don’t know if there was a play bigger than any other play in the history of Knicks basketball,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said after the game.

a comeback for the history books…. pic.twitter.com/3Hb7ZwBeqH — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 11, 2026

San Antonio appeared in complete control early, building a 57-32 lead in the second quarter and taking an 81-52 advantage midway through the third. The Spurs knocked down 11 of their first 16 three-point attempts and carried a 27-point lead into halftime.

But the momentum shifted dramatically after the break. New York outscored San Antonio 58-30 in the second half while holding the Spurs to just 14 third-quarter points.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds but struggled from the field, shooting 9-for-25. Dylan Harper added 21 points, while De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell scored 18 apiece for San Antonio.

Game 5 is set for Saturday in San Antonio, where the Knicks will have their first opportunity to capture their first NBA championship since 1973.