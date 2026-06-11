Actress and filmmaker Meagan Good is stepping behind the camera for a new television project. According to Deadline, the Reasonable Doubt star is set to direct and executive produce the upcoming comedy-drama series 15 Minutes of Fame alongside executive producer Ricky Bell of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe.

Created by Amy Correa Bell and Alexander Piñeiro, who also serve as co-directors, the series is set in Los Angeles and follows Tony and Jackie, two Latino roommates struggling to navigate adulthood while facing mounting financial challenges. After learning their rent is increasing, the pair embark on a wild night out that sparks an outrageous idea: fake a movie and see who shows up. What begins as a joke soon spirals into unexpected opportunities within Hollywood.

The series explores themes of ambition, identity, friendship, and purpose while examining the blurred lines between authenticity and illusion in the entertainment industry.

“I’m ecstatic to bring 15 Minutes of Fame to audiences at an unprecedented time in history, when not only representation, but authentic and entertaining stories are so very needed,” Good told Deadline.

Bell echoed that sentiment, praising the project’s authentic perspective and cultural relevance. “This is the kind of storytelling that shines a light on our community and moves the culture forward,” he said.