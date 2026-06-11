The 2026 NBA Finals continue to deliver record-setting interest.

Record-setting audience of 23.8M tuned in for the '26 #NBAFinals Game 3 on ABC & ESPN 👏



🏀 Largest NBA Finals Game 3 audience since '98

🏀 Most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 EVER on ABC & ESPN

🏀 Up 159% from last year's Game 3

🏀 26.3M peak viewers



More: https://t.co/SmfNzDubUV pic.twitter.com/EQaL3NgGYx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 10, 2026

Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs averaged 23.8 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, making it the most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 in 28 years, according to viewership data.

The audience peaked at 26.3 million viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET, as fans tuned in to watch the highly anticipated matchup at Madison Square Garden.

The milestone marks the largest audience for a Finals Game 3 since the legendary 1998 championship series between Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz.

Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks was the most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 in 28 years (since Bulls/Jazz in 1998), averaging 23.8 million viewers on ABC and ESPN. The audience peaked with 26.3 million viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.



Game 4… pic.twitter.com/w6AJj0t5Sk — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2026

The return of the Knicks to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 has helped fuel massive interest throughout the postseason, while the emergence of Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has added another compelling storyline.