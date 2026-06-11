The 2026 NBA Finals continue to deliver record-setting interest.
Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs averaged 23.8 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, making it the most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 in 28 years, according to viewership data.
The audience peaked at 26.3 million viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET, as fans tuned in to watch the highly anticipated matchup at Madison Square Garden.
The milestone marks the largest audience for a Finals Game 3 since the legendary 1998 championship series between Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz.
The return of the Knicks to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 has helped fuel massive interest throughout the postseason, while the emergence of Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has added another compelling storyline.