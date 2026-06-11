Independent producer Rasoul Bahari is preparing to add another chapter to his growing catalog with the upcoming release of “Midnight Tire Smoke,” a phonk-inspired project scheduled to arrive on June 19, 2026, through BW Music.

As the phonk genre continues gaining momentum across streaming platforms and social media, Bahari’s newest release is positioned to capture both worlds—offering a cinematic listening experience while embracing the creator-driven culture that increasingly shapes modern music discovery.

Built for the Night

Inspired by underground car culture, neon-lit city streets, and late-night energy, Midnight Tire Smoke was designed to deliver an immersive atmosphere from beginning to end.

The project combines dark textures, aggressive rhythms, powerful basslines, and hypnotic phonk elements to create a sound that feels both intense and cinematic. Rather than simply focusing on high-energy production, the release aims to capture a specific mood—one that evokes midnight drives, tire smoke, empty highways, and urban nightlife.

The result is a track that feels equally suited for headphones, gaming sessions, workout playlists, car edits, and short-form video content.

Three Versions, One Vision

Recognizing how listeners engage with music across different platforms, Bahari will release Midnight Tire Smoke in three separate versions:

Midnight Tire Smoke

Midnight Tire Smoke – Slowed

Midnight Tire Smoke – Super Slowed

This multi-version approach reflects the growing popularity of slowed formats across TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and streaming platforms, where listeners often gravitate toward alternative interpretations that enhance mood and visual storytelling.

Following a String of Successful Releases

The upcoming release follows several notable projects from Bahari, including:

Rave Party

Be Mine

Can’t You See

Great Night

MATADORA

Among those releases, Rave Party achieved significant success by reaching the #1 position on Spotify charts in Austria, helping introduce Bahari’s work to a broader international audience.

Since then, he has continued developing his sound while exploring new genres and digital strategies.

Music Meets Digital Culture

One of the defining aspects of Rasoul Bahari’s approach is his understanding of how music now exists within a much larger content ecosystem.

Today’s listeners often interact with music beyond traditional streaming. Songs become part of videos, edits, memes, gaming content, lifestyle clips, and storytelling formats shared across social platforms.

Bahari has embraced this shift by building campaigns specifically designed for modern digital audiences. His marketing strategy combines music releases with AI-generated content, character-driven storytelling, platform-specific campaigns, and visual narratives that encourage audience participation.

Rather than treating social media as a promotional afterthought, he integrates it directly into the creative process.

“Today’s music industry is more connected to digital culture than ever before,” Bahari explains. “Listeners don’t just consume music anymore—they interact with it, create content around it, and become part of its journey. My goal is to create music that inspires that kind of participation.”

Building an Independent Global Audience

Operating independently, Bahari has steadily expanded his reach through a combination of consistent releases, social media engagement, and innovative content strategies.

Today, he has built an audience of more than 326,000 followers across social platforms, connecting with listeners from multiple countries and music communities.

His ability to merge music production, technology, and content creation has helped establish a unique position within the modern independent music landscape.

Looking Ahead

With anticipation building toward its June 19 release date, Midnight Tire Smoke represents more than just another single.

It reflects Bahari’s ongoing evolution as an artist navigating the intersection of electronic music, phonk culture, digital media, and emerging technology. The release continues his commitment to creating music that works not only as a listening experience but also as part of the broader online culture that surrounds it.

As phonk continues expanding worldwide, Midnight Tire Smoke arrives as another example of how independent artists are redefining music promotion, audience engagement, and creative storytelling in the digital era.

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Follow Rasoul Bahari

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/rasoulbahari1/

TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@rasoulbahari93

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4fJ648yFf9KJsNtX7LoCOu