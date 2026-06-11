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Stephen A. Smith Fires Back After Trump Calls Him “Low IQ” Amid Knicks Finals Feud

June 11, 2026
Shawn Grant

The public back-and-forth between ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and President Donald Trump intensified this week following the New York Knicks’ Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals.

The exchange began after Smith suggested he would blame Trump for the Knicks’ defeat after the president attended the game at Madison Square Garden. Trump later responded by calling Smith an “arrogant fool” and a “low IQ individual,” adding that the sports commentator would be “annihilated” in a political debate.

Smith addressed the remarks during a recent appearance, challenging Trump’s criticism and questioning why the president has not agreed to a conversation with him.

“You wanna talk about IQ, I could say I could put my IQ against yours,” Smith said. “I got something even better. I could ask you why you’ve been running from me for the past year since I asked you to talk to me. I could ask you to debate me since you think you’re that dude.”

The comments mark the latest chapter in an increasingly public feud between the two media personalities, blending sports, politics, and entertainment during the NBA Finals.

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