The possibility of LeBron James joining the Golden State Warriors continues to generate buzz around the league.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Golden State remains genuinely interested in adding James to a veteran core that already features Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green under head coach Steve Kerr.

League sources cited by Fischer indicate that James’ preferred outcome is still believed to be remaining with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he has spent the past eight seasons and established deep roots in Los Angeles. However, Golden State’s interest has reportedly not diminished.

One intriguing aspect of the Warriors’ pitch is the idea that James could continue living in Southern California and potentially commute to Northern California during the season, minimizing disruption to his family’s lifestyle.