If there’s one place Drake seems to treat like a second home, it’s Turks and Caicos. Over the years, the Toronto superstar has turned the Caribbean destination into his personal playground, regularly touching down aboard his custom Boeing 767, Air Drake, to unwind, work on music, and spend time with friends.

Drake is literally head of tourism for Turks and Caicos 😂 pic.twitter.com/IFwxIWIMfL — Badnis (@coolmike00) June 9, 2026

Among his favorite spots is Noah’s Ark, the floating tiki bar anchored off Providenciales that has become closely associated with the rapper’s island visits. Locals and tourists alike have grown used to seeing Drake arrive by jet ski, kick back with patrons, and enjoy the laid-back atmosphere. The connection runs so deep that he even gave a shout-out to local bartender Flacka on his track “Pussy & Millions.”

Drake posted up in Turks 🦉🦉 pic.twitter.com/9a5VZbBX6X — Yk (@ykykyk123123) June 11, 2026

The island has also played a role in Drake’s creative process. Most recently, fans spotted him filming a new music video with rising artist Stunna Sandy. Videos circulating online showed the pair riding jet skis and shooting scenes near a beachside bar, fueling speculation that visuals are on the way for their collaboration “New Bestie” or “Outside Tweaking.”

Drake possibly shooting a video for ‘Outside Tweaking’ in Turks and Caicos pic.twitter.com/tUnoy0XNAe — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) June 11, 2026

Turks and Caicos also served as the backdrop for Drake’s work with Camila Cabello. The pair were photographed together around the islands, including at Noah’s Ark, leading to plenty of headlines. Cabello later explained the trip centered on finishing their songs “Hot Uptown” and “Uuugly.”

Drake and Stunna Sandy filming a video out in Turks and Caicos pic.twitter.com/qLwl0D6HDe — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) June 9, 2026

Beyond music, Drake has brought the islands into his fashion world through NOCTA’s “Distant Regards” collection, a release inspired by the destination that has become synonymous with his getaway lifestyle.

And the connection may soon become even more permanent. Rumors continue to swirl that Drake is nearing completion of a massive 53,000-square-foot beachfront estate in Turks and Caicos, reportedly located next to the exclusive Sol E Mare Villa. If true, the island won’t just be Drake’s favorite vacation spot. It may become his Caribbean headquarters.