Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated album Labor of Love, BLXST has unveiled the official music video for “Ruin,” featuring Sasha Keable.

Filmed at the iconic Frank’s Restaurant in Burbank, the visual follows BLXST as he watches couples navigate relationship struggles and emotional tension. Keable appears throughout the video as a waitress, adding to the warm and nostalgic atmosphere.

Written and produced entirely by BLXST, “Ruin” explores the breakdown of communication in relationships and the damage that recurring misunderstandings can cause. The track balances themes of frustration, accountability, and reflection while emphasizing the importance of preserving meaningful connections.

Alongside the video release, BLXST also revealed the official tracklist for Labor of Love, his first full-length project in two years. The 13-track album features appearances from Sasha Keable, Cheyenne Wright, Oakland poet Love Rich TT, and Big Sad 1900.

Set for release on June 12 via EMPIRE and International BLXST, Labor of Love finds the singer, songwriter, and producer returning to the creative foundation that launched his career. The project is entirely self-written and self-produced, showcasing BLXST’s signature blend of introspective storytelling and melodic craftsmanship.