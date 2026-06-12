Harlem rapper Cam’ron recently shared his thoughts on Jay-Z’s viral Roots Picnic freestyle, saying he wasn’t a major fan of the performance and highlighting the competitive nature of the rap game.

“For him to even do that, he’s wild competitive,” Cam’ron said, noting that people usually view Jay-Z as untouchable. “Must’ve came down ‘cause you paying attention to what n***as is saying.”

He noted that because the freestyle missed the mark, Drake has a prime opportunity to respond. Cam’ron also emphasized that Drake’s chart dominance holds significant value, citing an online post that points out how Jay-Z used to brag about Billboard metrics. “Now that Drake is killing him in the numbers, n***as is like, ‘Why don’t numbers count now?'”