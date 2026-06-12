A first-of-its-kind music and culture experience is coming to Southern California. CTRL + ALT + DEL: A Blog Era Celebration will take over the F&M Bank Amphitheater in Long Beach on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The one-day event celebrates the groundbreaking digital music movement of the late 2000s and early 2010s, a pivotal era when mixtapes, music blogs, and online communities transformed how audiences discovered and shared music.

The festival features a powerhouse lineup of artists who defined a generation, including Miguel, Big Sean, Dom Kennedy, Curren$y, Chip Tha Ripper, Pac Div, The Cool Kids, U-N-I, Casey Veggies, and Max B.

More than a nostalgic celebration, CTRL + ALT + DEL explores the lasting legacy of a period that forever changed music marketing, artist development, and fan engagement, laying the foundation for today’s creator-driven streaming landscape. By honoring the artists and innovators who bypassed traditional gatekeepers, the festival pays tribute to a movement that forged direct connections between musicians and fans.

Presales launched on Thursday, June 11. General public ticket sales begin today, Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.