The Toronto superstar’s latest run is being powered by three projects released at the same time: ICEMAN, Habibti, and Maid of Honour. While all three albums have made major noise, ICEMAN is the one setting a new benchmark.

ICEMAN MAKES HISTORY



Drake’s ICEMAN is the first 18-track album to have all of its tracks chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks 🧊#Drake #ICEMAN #HipHopCrave pic.twitter.com/DuVfSbBc7T — HipHopCrave (@TheHipHopCrave) June 12, 2026

Every one of the album’s 18 tracks has remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks, making it the largest rap album ever to accomplish the feat. The achievement places ICEMAN alongside Kendrick Lamar’s GNX as the only rap albums to keep 100 percent of their tracklists on the chart for three straight weeks. The difference is scale. GNXaccomplished the milestone with 12 songs, while Drake extended it across all 18 tracks on ICEMAN.

The accomplishment reflects the project’s staying power well beyond opening week, with fans continuing to stream the full album at a pace strong enough to keep every song alive on the chart simultaneously.

The momentum around Drake’s recent releases has been historic across the board. Following the surprise triple-album drop, he became the first artist ever to occupy the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spots on the Billboard 200 albums chart at the same time.

ICEMAN also delivered another major career milestone by securing Drake’s 15th No. 1 album, giving him sole possession of the record for the most chart-topping albums by a solo male rap artist and moving him ahead of Jay-Z.

Leading the charge has been “Janice STFU,” which continues to dominate as one of the year’s biggest records, spending multiple weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

For an artist already stacked with chart records, ICEMAN has added another chapter to an already remarkable run.