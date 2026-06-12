Stanford Athletics and Stanford Football have announced that multiplatinum recording artist E-40 will perform a special halftime show during Stanford’s highly anticipated football game against Miami on Friday, September 4, at 6 p.m. inside Stanford Stadium.
The performance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of E-40’s landmark album, My Ghetto Report Card. The project featured some of the most influential songs of his career and helped propel Bay Area hip-hop, sound, and culture to a broader national audience.
“Performing at halftime to kick off Stanford’s football season and celebrate My Ghetto Report Card’s anniversary is going to be really special,” E-40 said, crediting Stanford Football General Manager Andrew Luck for making the moment possible. “We’re gonna shake the stadium up and turn it into a full-blown function.”
Luck, who noted that the album helped define his own undergraduate experience on campus, expressed excitement about pairing a nationally significant ACC matchup with a local cultural icon. The event builds on Stanford Stadium’s recent momentum as an entertainment destination following sold-out spring concerts from Coldplay and BTS.
A Vallejo native with a career spanning over three decades, E-40 is known for chart-topping hits like “Tell Me When To Go” and “Choices (Yup).” Beyond music, he has built a massive entrepreneurial portfolio spanning the food and beverage industries. Fans attending the marquee matchup are strongly encouraged to arrive early and remain in their seats through halftime to witness the historic performance.