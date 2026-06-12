A new chapter in business history has arrived. Elon Musk has officially become the world’s first trillionaire following the blockbuster public debut of SpaceX, the aerospace giant that has spent years reshaping the space industry.

Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire.



With SpaceX opening on the Nasdaq at $150 a share Friday, his stake in the company is worth more than $766 billion. Combined with his Tesla stake, which is worth $280 billion, Musk’s net worth from both companies as of Friday… pic.twitter.com/a4jq3SWYE1 — CNBC (@CNBC) June 12, 2026

Trading under the ticker SPCX, SpaceX entered the public markets with a listing price of $135 per share before surging to an opening price of $150. The jump instantly pushed Musk’s estimated net worth into unprecedented territory, landing somewhere between $1.05 trillion and $1.14 trillion on paper.

Elon Musk has just become the world's first trillionaire.



$1,000,000,000,000 is enough money to cover 12.6 million Medicaid enrollees for a decade, provide free school lunch to every kid in America for decades, build up to 2 million affordable homes, or make public college… pic.twitter.com/ZdEQWJkZoV — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 12, 2026

The bulk of that fortune is tied to SpaceX itself. Musk’s ownership position, which includes billions of shares and hundreds of millions of stock options, is now valued at roughly $766 billion to $866 billion. His massive holdings in Tesla add another estimated $280 billion to the equation, while additional wealth remains connected to ventures including Neuralink, The Boring Company, and xAI.

The scale of the milestone is difficult to comprehend. A fortune of $1 trillion would exceed the annual economic output of several nations, including Taiwan, Sweden, South Africa, and Ireland. It also places Musk in a financial stratosphere well beyond every other billionaire, with his wealth now more than triple that of Google co-founder Larry Page.

Despite the headline-grabbing valuation, Musk’s newly public SpaceX shares are not immediately available for sale. SEC filings indicate he is restricted from liquidating those holdings for at least one year. Even with SpaceX now publicly traded, Musk remains firmly in control of the company through a dual-class stock structure that preserves more than 80 percent of the voting power.

With Tesla shareholders previously approving a long-term compensation package tied to future performance targets, some analysts believe Musk’s fortune could continue climbing and potentially approach the $2 trillion mark in the years ahead.