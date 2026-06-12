Hip Hop fans may be getting something they never expected to hear again: a new collaboration between and.

More than two decades after the legendary duo delivered “Renegade” on JAY-Z’s 2001 classic The Blueprint, reports have surfaced that the two rap icons are attached to the same track on an upcoming collaborative project from,, and.

The news comes courtesy of executive producer M80, who recently unveiled the album’s tracklist. According to the listing, Eminem and JAY-Z are connected to the sixth track on the highly anticipated project, which is currently scheduled for release in August.

Naturally, the announcement has sparked plenty of speculation.

What remains unclear is exactly how the two Hall of Fame-caliber emcees will appear on the record. Neither artist has publicly commented on the track, leaving fans to wonder whether the song will feature new verses, archival recordings, vocal contributions, or perhaps even a creative sample-based appearance. As of now, those details remain under wraps.

Still, the possibility alone is enough to energize Hip Hop purists.

“Renegade” remains one of the most dissected collaborations in rap history. Produced by Eminem, the record became famous not only for its lyrical brilliance but also for the longstanding debate over whether Eminem outshined Hov on his own album. Twenty-five years later, the song continues to be referenced whenever discussions arise about the greatest guest appearances in Hip Hop history.

The significance of a new Eminem and JAY-Z pairing goes beyond nostalgia. Both artists remain among the most influential figures the culture has ever produced, and appearances from either artist have become increasingly rare in recent years.

Adding them to a project headlined by Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa—a trio representing three distinct eras and regions of Hip Hop excellence—only raises expectations for what could become one of the most talked-about releases of 2026.

Until more details emerge, fans will have to wait for the album’s official release. But if the reports prove accurate, Hip Hop could soon witness the long-awaited sequel to one of the genre’s most celebrated collaborations.