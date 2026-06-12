Fanatics Sportsbook has launched its new global soccer campaign, capturing how Americans uniquely experience the tournament. Rather than focusing solely on the matches, the creative spot highlights modern online sports culture through interconnected vignettes of relatable betting archetypes. It features a roster of internet-native creators, including the Scarlotta Brothers, Lil Mo Mozzarella, and OhthatsJuice.

The launch arrives as new YouGov data shows America is all in for its first home World Cup in 30 years. According to the survey, 65% of U.S. sports fans are excited for the 2026 tournament, with 38% reporting increased engagement because it is hosted in North America. Additionally, 62% are rooting for the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT).

Fanatics Sportsbook expects Team USA matches to generate 5x more betting handle than other tournament games. Currently, the top three most-backed teams to win the World Cup market are Spain (25% of bets), France (23%), and England (11%). For the Golden Boot market, France’s Kylian Mbappé leads with 27% of bets, followed by England’s Harry Kane (15%) and Spain’s Lamine Yamal (13%).

To celebrate the event, Fanatics Sportsbook is rolling out major customer offers, including 100% Profit Boosts for the first 10 days, daily FanCash draws, and a jersey giveaway for Americans. New users will also receive $10 in FanCash for every goal scored by Team USA on their first bet. Furthermore, the platform is introducing a free “Fair Play Injury Protection” feature for the first half of every match alongside a new “Squad Bets” format.