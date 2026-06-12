Less than a year after being acquitted in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rap star, Hernandez Govan has once again found himself in police custody.

According to Memphis authorities, Govan was recently arrested on charges of stalking and harassment stemming from an alleged domestic-related incident. The arrest comes roughly 11 months after he was found not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges connected to Dolph’s 2021 killing.

Police allege that Govan engaged in a pattern of threatening behavior toward a woman, including repeated harassment and intimidation. According to the affidavit, investigators claim Govan threatened to “shoot up” the alleged victim’s residence and also threatened to release explicit content involving her on social media.

At the time of publication, no bond had been set in the case.

The arrest places Govan back in the headlines after his name became widely known during one of Memphis’ most closely watched criminal trials. Prosecutors previously alleged that Govan played a key role in orchestrating the November 17, 2021 murder of Young Dolph outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. However, after a lengthy trial, a jury acquitted him of all charges, dealing a significant setback to the prosecution’s theory that he served as the mastermind behind the ambush.

While Govan was cleared, the gunmen convicted in the case were not.

Justin Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, while Cornelius Smith received a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and cooperating with prosecutors.

Unlike the Dolph case, the allegations currently facing Govan are unrelated to the rapper’s killing. Nevertheless, the seriousness of the accusations and the absence of a bond determination ensure that his latest legal troubles will continue drawing attention in Memphis and beyond.

As the case moves through the court system, authorities have not released additional details regarding the alleged victim or the timeline of the reported incidents.