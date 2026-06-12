Fanatics Events has announced that Jay-Z’s iconic The 40/40 Club will return to the center of Fanatics Fest NYC. In partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino, the luxury sports lounge will recreate an authentic version of the legendary establishment, blending sports, luxury, and entertainment.

Taking place at Manhattan’s Javits Center from July 16–19, the exclusive activation will pay homage to the club’s rich legacy. Guests can expect signature details from the original venue, including archived framed jerseys, grand chandeliers, stadium seating, premium D’usse cocktails, Armand de Brignac, and a culinary experience inspired by the original menu.

Jay-Z, co-owner of the club and investor in Fanatics Betting and Gaming, will attend the high-profile lounge. He will be joined by a highly curated, invite-only guest list of athletes and celebrities selected alongside Michael Rubin, as well as premium customers from Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino.

Following a record-breaking performance last year that drew over 125,000 fans, the premier sports festival is expanding to a four-day format for 2026. This year’s festival will increase its footprint at the Javits Center by 25%, offering larger brand activations, interactive experiences, exclusive merchandise drops, and premier autograph opportunities.

The star-studded 40/40 lounge aims to replicate the elite ambiance of its previous iteration, which attracted massive cultural icons ranging from Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, and DJ Khaled to sports legends like Derek Jeter.