The UFC’s plans to bring a fight card to the White House are officially moving ahead after a federal judge rejected an effort to stop the event from taking place.

🚨 A federal judge rejected an effort to block President Trump's planned UFC Freedom 250 events at the White House and Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/o6v0qOvLa6 — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) June 12, 2026

A U.S. District Court judge ruled that UFC Freedom 250 can proceed on the White House South Lawn on June 14, a date that coincides with America’s 250th anniversary celebration and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Ilia Topuria was shook hearing his walkout song for the first time at the White House pic.twitter.com/F7mHVKTFrG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 12, 2026

The event faced a legal challenge from a group of Virginia residents who argued the production could damage the environment and represented an improper use of federal land. However, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta dismissed the lawsuit, determining the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the case. He also found concerns about the temporary venue causing major environmental harm were unsupported, describing the possibility of significant damage as “doubtful.”

With the court battle now behind it, preparations continue for what is being billed as one of the most ambitious live sporting events ever staged at the White House. UFC and parent company TKO are backing the project with a reported $60 million investment.

Tens of millions of taxpayer dollars will be spent on Trump’s birthday party. https://t.co/qNzIje5aXY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 12, 2026

At the center of the production is a temporary stadium setup featuring 4,300 seats beneath a giant “Claw” structure, a signature design element that has become synonymous with major UFC events.

The weekend is expected to transform Washington, D.C., into a hub of activity, with multiple events scheduled ahead of the main card on the South Lawn. Organizers have positioned the celebration as a blend of sports, entertainment and patriotic spectacle, with thousands expected to attend as the nation marks a milestone anniversary.

After months of anticipation and legal scrutiny, the historic White House fight night is now set to become a reality.