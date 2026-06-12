The New York Knicks are sitting one victory from a championship, but the story of Game 4 is just as much about what slipped away from San Antonio.

After building a commanding 29-point lead, the Spurs watched the Knicks storm all the way back for a stunning 107-106 victory, the largest comeback ever recorded in NBA Finals history. The dramatic finish came when OG Anunoby tipped in the game-winning basket with just 1.2 seconds remaining, sending New York to a 3-1 series advantage.

Wemby on if the Spurs believe they can come back and win the Finals:



"Everybody knows we're gonna do it."pic.twitter.com/qmHirXlJ1J — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 12, 2026

Jalen Brunson once again carried the Knicks offense, pouring in 36 points during the comeback effort. For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama delivered 24 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to stop New York’s late-game surge.

Jalen Brunson was asked if it feels like the Knicks are one win away from a championship:



"0-0." pic.twitter.com/B2zq4kNneH — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 12, 2026

The margin for error throughout this Finals has been razor thin. Every game in the series has been decided by four points or fewer in the closing minutes, creating one of the tightest championship matchups in recent memory.

Stephon Castle on whether they can come back from 3-1:



"I feel like we've made history all year. We've proven that with our backs against the wall that we can step up. I don't really expect this to be any different" pic.twitter.com/Ta01QqtaEb — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 12, 2026

Now the focus shifts to whether the Spurs can recover from a loss that will be remembered for years. Despite the setback, belief inside San Antonio remains strong. Head coach Mitch Johnson and rookie Stephon Castle have continued to publicly support the team’s chances moving forward. Johnson has also maintained his confidence in De’Aaron Fox as a player capable of delivering in pressure-packed moments.

The challenge ahead is enormous. San Antonio must win three straight games against a Knicks squad that has repeatedly found answers when the stakes are highest.

New York is one win from ending its title drought. The Spurs are trying to keep their season alive and become the first team since the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers to erase a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.