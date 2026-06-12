Hard Rock Bet has launched its new brand platform, “Where Your Inner Rebel Plays,” starring actor Matthew Broderick. Created in partnership with 72andSunny New York, the campaign encourages players to carve out time for themselves and reconnect with daily thrills that often take a back seat to everyday responsibilities.

Broderick anchors the platform and will appear in several spots releasing throughout the summer. The campaign debuts with “Very Adult Son,” a 30-second spot where Broderick reminds a mother facing growing household responsibilities that she can still chase a little thrill.

“This campaign reminds you it’s still okay to break from that once in a while,” Broderick said. “To surprise yourself a little. Have some fun. Let that inner rebel out for a change.”

The rollout spans sports betting and online casino verticals across TV, radio, digital, social media, and out-of-home platforms. In Florida, it supports real-money gaming offered by Real Money Games powered by Past Motor Racing, with tailored creative also launching across Hard Rock Bet Casino states.

The initiative marks an expanded remit for 72andSunny New York, which began working with Hard Rock Bet’s sportsbook in 2024. The agency now oversees strategy, design, and creative duties for the online casino, aiming to build a cohesive brand experience.

Boasting a 4.9-star rating in the App Store, Hard Rock Bet is North America’s highest-rated real-money sports betting app. Players benefit from fast payouts, transparent promotions, and seamless integration with Unity by Hard Rock, the brand’s global loyalty program.