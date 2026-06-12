The New York Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, sending ecstatic fans straight to Spotify to soundtrack their historic celebration.

Following the monumental game, New York City’s top-streamed celebratory anthem was “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. The iconic track experienced a staggering 1,245% increase in Spotify streams in the local New York City market.

Knicks anthems have experienced an overall explosive surge in listenership since the championship series began. Fans are flocking to team classics to fuel their excitement, driving up local Spotify streams compared to daily averages:

“Go Ny Go (2012 Anniversary)” by Jesse Itzler: +2,700%

by Jesse Itzler: +2,700% “New York” by Ja Rule, Fat Joe & Jadakiss: +825%

by Ja Rule, Fat Joe & Jadakiss: +825% “Theme From New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra: +280%

by Frank Sinatra: +280% “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z & Alicia Keys: +110%

Additionally, user-generated “Knicks” playlists have seen a 400% increase on Spotify since the Finals kicked off. The streaming data highlights a level of fan engagement not seen since the team’s last NBA championship appearance in 1999 and their last title victory in 1973.