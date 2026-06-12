If you need a little magic, wisdom, or a reminder to “dig a little deeper,” look no further than the legendary Jenifer Lewis. The powerhouse actress, singer, and entertainer—affectionately known as the “Mother of Black Hollywood”—recently brought her signature, larger-than-life energy to the historic debut of Tiana’s Joyful Celebration traveling exhibit at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Marking her very first visit to the first-ever museum exhibit centered entirely around Disney’s beloved Princess Tiana, Lewis spent the afternoon singing, dancing, and chatting with ecstatic families.

The iconic voice behind the beloved, 197-year-old blind voodoo queen Mama Odie from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009), Lewis is an integral part of this new interactive experience. Reprising her role as Mama Odie, she brings a bit of that unforgettable “special spice” to a joyful celebration that honors New Orleans’ rich, vibrant traditions of community, music, and culinary culture.

A Star-Studded Celebration of Black Royalty

Lewis, whose legendary career spans unforgettable roles in Black-ish, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Sister Act, and Beaches, has long been a champion of Princess Tiana’s cultural impact. Beyond her new work for the museum installation, Lewis also recently reprised her role as Mama Odie for the highly anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

For the families on-site at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Lewis’ presence turned a standard museum gallery walk into a living, breathing celebration of Black Hollywood royalty.

Inside the Multi-Year Traveling Exhibit

Designed to immerse children and families in the sounds, flavors, and visual beauty of the Big Easy, the interactive exhibition highlights how passion, hard work, and a tight-knit community can turn dreams into reality.

If you aren’t in the Midwest, don’t worry. Following its spectacular Indianapolis premiere run, Tiana’s Joyful Celebration is scheduled to embark on a massive, five-year tour traveling to premium museums nationwide.

Upcoming tour stops include:

Los Angeles, CA – (February 2027)

– (February 2027) Everett, WA

Dearborn, MI

Atlanta, GA

Fort Worth, TX

Tampa, FL

Are you planning to check out Princess Tiana’s world when the exhibit hits your city? Let us know what your favorite Mama Odie line is from the movie!