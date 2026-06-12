In 2026 alone, The Weeknd has sold over 3 million tickets and earned more than $440 million as the UK/European leg of his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour officially kicks off. The diamond-certified global superstar launched this leg last night with a sold-out performance for nearly 43,000 fans at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK.
Emerging alongside 30 red-cloaked dancers to “Baptized in Fear,” The Weeknd transitioned into “Open Hearts.” The visually stunning production featured golden ruins, lasers, flames, and a brand-new, gold-finished 40-foot Hajime Sorayama sculpture complete with laser eyes and theatrical smoke.
The setlist paired tracks from Hurry Up Tomorrow, including “Cry For Me” and “São Paulo,” with hits from After Hours and Dawn FM, alongside signature favorites like “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights.”
Surpassing $1 billion in global gross last year, the historic trek has sold over 7.5 million tickets across 153 shows, making it the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist. The tour hits Europe next before concluding with an expanded 17-show final leg in Asia this fall.
Partnering with Global Citizen and the United Nations World Food Programme, €1 from each ticket sold in Europe and £1 in the UK will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and the XO Humanitarian Fund. Fans can also earn free tickets by taking action to end extreme poverty at globalcitizen.org. For tour details, visit theweeknd.com/tour.
THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR 2026 EU/UK DATES:
Thu Jun 11 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
Fri Jun 12 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
Fri Jun 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken
Sat Jun 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken
Thu Jun 25 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena
Fri Jun 26 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena
Sat Jun 27 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena
Fri Jul 3 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy
Sat Jun 4 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy
Wed Jul 8 – Paris, France – Stade De France
Fri Jul 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Sat Jul 11 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Sun Jul 12 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Thu Jul 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sat Jul 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Tue Jul 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera
Wed Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera
Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
Sat Jul 25 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
Sun Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Fri Jul 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Sat Aug 01 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Wed Aug 05 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
Sun Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
Mon Aug 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Tue Aug 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Wed Aug 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
Sun Aug 23 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Sun Aug 30 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Tue Sep 1 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Sat Sep 5 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo
Sun Sep 6 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo
THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR – ASIA DATES:
Sat Sep 19 — Tokyo — Belluna Dome – NEW SHOW
Sun Sep 20 — Tokyo — Belluna Dome
Sat Sep 26 — Jakarta — Jakarta International Stadium
Sun Sep 27 — Jakarta — Jakarta International Stadium
Fri Oct 2 — Singapore — National Stadium
Sat Oct 3 — Singapore — National Stadium
Wed Oct 7 — Seoul — Goyang Stadium
Thu Oct 8 — Seoul — Goyang Stadium
Sun Oct 11 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium
Mon Oct 12 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium
Tue Oct 13 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium – NEW SHOW
Sat Oct 24 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium – NEW SHOW
Sun Oct 25 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium – NEW SHOW
Fri Oct 30 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium
Sat Oct 31 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium
Wed Nov 4 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium National
Thu Nov 5 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium National