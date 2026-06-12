In 2026 alone, The Weeknd has sold over 3 million tickets and earned more than $440 million as the UK/European leg of his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour officially kicks off. The diamond-certified global superstar launched this leg last night with a sold-out performance for nearly 43,000 fans at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK.

Emerging alongside 30 red-cloaked dancers to “Baptized in Fear,” The Weeknd transitioned into “Open Hearts.” The visually stunning production featured golden ruins, lasers, flames, and a brand-new, gold-finished 40-foot Hajime Sorayama sculpture complete with laser eyes and theatrical smoke.

The setlist paired tracks from Hurry Up Tomorrow, including “Cry For Me” and “São Paulo,” with hits from After Hours and Dawn FM, alongside signature favorites like “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights.”

Surpassing $1 billion in global gross last year, the historic trek has sold over 7.5 million tickets across 153 shows, making it the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist. The tour hits Europe next before concluding with an expanded 17-show final leg in Asia this fall.

Partnering with Global Citizen and the United Nations World Food Programme, €1 from each ticket sold in Europe and £1 in the UK will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and the XO Humanitarian Fund. Fans can also earn free tickets by taking action to end extreme poverty at globalcitizen.org. For tour details, visit theweeknd.com/tour.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR 2026 EU/UK DATES:

Thu Jun 11 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

Fri Jun 12 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

Fri Jun 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

Sat Jun 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

Thu Jun 25 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena

Fri Jun 26 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena

Sat Jun 27 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena

Fri Jul 3 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy

Sat Jun 4 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy

Wed Jul 8 – Paris, France – Stade De France

Fri Jul 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Sat Jul 11 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Sun Jul 12 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Thu Jul 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sat Jul 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Tue Jul 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Wed Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Sat Jul 25 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Sun Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Fri Jul 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Sat Aug 01 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Wed Aug 05 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Sun Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Mon Aug 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Tue Aug 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Wed Aug 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Sun Aug 23 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sun Aug 30 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Tue Sep 1 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sat Sep 5 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo

Sun Sep 6 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR – ASIA DATES:

Sat Sep 19 — Tokyo — Belluna Dome – NEW SHOW

Sun Sep 20 — Tokyo — Belluna Dome

Sat Sep 26 — Jakarta — Jakarta International Stadium

Sun Sep 27 — Jakarta — Jakarta International Stadium

Fri Oct 2 — Singapore — National Stadium

Sat Oct 3 — Singapore — National Stadium

Wed Oct 7 — Seoul — Goyang Stadium

Thu Oct 8 — Seoul — Goyang Stadium

Sun Oct 11 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium

Mon Oct 12 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium

Tue Oct 13 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium – NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 24 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 25 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 30 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium

Sat Oct 31 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium

Wed Nov 4 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium National

Thu Nov 5 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium National