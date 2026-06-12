STARZ has released the first teaser trailer and key art for Fightland, an upcoming family crime drama set against the backdrop of London’s intense boxing scene. Executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television, the series marks Jackson’s first internationally produced show.

Fightland premieres Friday, July 31, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays exclusively on the STARZ app and all STARZ on-demand platforms.

The gripping narrative follows British-born boxer Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles), whose world heavyweight championship victory is shattered when a vicious assault leaves his brother dead. After serving eight years in a U.S. prison following the aftermath, Duke returns home seeking vengeance against his former promoter and criminal kingpin, Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock). With Kingsley missing, Duke must infiltrate his empire—now run by Kingsley’s wife and the love of Duke’s life, Joy (Deborah Ayorinde)—while navigating a dangerous cartel vying for London’s drug market.

The star-studded ensemble cast also features Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, and Richard Pepple.

Representing a major milestone, Fightland is STARZ’s first wholly owned series as the network expands its independent programming pipeline. The show is created, written, and executive-produced by Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith. Damione Macedon and Raphael Jackson Jr. serve as showrunners, while Peaky Blinders director Otto Bathurst helms the first two episodes. Francis Hopkinson and Kate Leadbetter also executive-produce.