Grammy-nominated West Coast singer-songwriter, producer, and visionary Blxst has officially returned with his highly anticipated new album, Labor of Love, released via EMPIRE and International BLXST. Marking his first full-length project in two years, the 13-track album features guest appearances from Sasha Keable, Cheyenne Wright, Oakland poet Love Rich TT, and Big Sad 1900.

Entirely self-written and produced by Blxst, Labor of Love finds the artist reconnecting with the core foundation that first inspired his musical journey. Built around deeply personal themes of love, perseverance, fatherhood, and personal growth, the album serves as his most honest and vulnerable body of work to date. Grounding the project in his roots, the album artwork was photographed at his childhood home on the East Side of South Central Los Angeles.

The album arrives alongside an official music video for “Ruin” featuring Sasha Keable. Filmed at the iconic Frank’s Restaurant in Burbank, the warm, nostalgic visual follows Blxst as he observes couples navigating relationship tension.

“With this album, I wanted to reconnect with my roots and get back to my ‘why,'” shares Blxst. “I wanted every detail to come from me: every kick, every snare, every word.”

At its core, Labor of Love addresses love as a daily commitment and a resilient mindset rather than just a fleeting feeling. Moving away from the character-driven narrative of his acclaimed 2024 album and short film, I’ll Always Come Find You, this release strips away the fiction to place Blxst himself at the center of the story.