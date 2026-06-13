Drake is fresh off one of the biggest music drops of the year, but instead of slowing down, he’s taking the celebration to the islands.

The rap superstar recently touched down in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, where fans quickly spotted him soaking up the scenery, filming content, and turning everyday vacation moments into viral internet fodder. The trip comes on the heels of the release of Iceman, along with companion projects Habibti and Maid of Honour, a three-album run that has dominated conversation across the music world.

Drakes participates in his own ‘Shabang’ Tiktok trend 😂 pic.twitter.com/fLCk3PfIdM — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) June 12, 2026

One moment from the getaway has already taken on a life of its own online. Drake joined a fan in the now-viral “Shabang” TikTok challenge, inspired by his hit record of the same name. The clip shows a drink appearing in his hand right as the song lands on its signature moment, punctuated by the lyric, “Maneesh on the beat, shabang”. Fans immediately pushed the video across social media, adding even more fuel to a record that continues to gain traction.

Shaboozey vibing and dancing to “Shabang” by Drake 🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/U2xzOGw9jd — Viral Drake (@viraldrizzy) June 12, 2026

The island trip also generated its share of speculation after Drake and influencer Ari Fletcher were seen at the same shisha lounge. Rumors quickly circulated online, though sources say the interaction was brief and purely coincidental, with both simply vacationing in Turks and Caicos at the same time.

Meanwhile, Drake wasn’t spending all his time relaxing. Cameras also caught him alongside Brooklyn rapper Stunna Sandy, who appears on his new music. The pair were reportedly filming waterfront visuals tied to songs from the new releases, keeping the rollout active while Drake enjoys a little sunshine.

For now, the music is climbing, the memes are multiplying, and Drake seems perfectly content letting the summer unfold from paradise.