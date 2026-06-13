Drake has added another milestone to a career already packed with them.

The Toronto superstar recently crossed the 100 million monthly listeners mark on Spotify, becoming just the second hip-hop artist to ever reach the benchmark. The achievement arrives during a dominant run for ICEMAN, the rapper’s latest album, which continues to hold a firm grip on listeners weeks after its release.

Drake has surpassed 100 MILLION monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time in his career 🤯 pic.twitter.com/v5D79yxXHY — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 12, 2026

Released on May 15, ICEMAN has quickly become one of the year’s biggest rap releases. The 18-track project opened with 463,000 units and has already pushed beyond the one-million mark in total consumption. Industry projections now have the album on pace for a fourth consecutive week atop the Billboard 200 with another 134,000 units.

The momentum has extended far beyond streaming numbers. One of the album’s standout records, “Shabang,” has become a fixture across social media, inspiring thousands of user-generated videos. Drake even got in on the action himself, appearing in a viral clip tied to the trend and helping fuel the song’s growing reach.

Fans also noticed that his Spotify monthly listener count briefly slipped below the 100 million mark after hitting the milestone. That sparked conversation online, though those close to the situation pointed to Spotify’s rolling 28-day measurement system and emphasized that the achievement reflects sustained engagement from listeners rather than a one-day spike.

For Drake, the accomplishment is another reminder of the scale of his audience. More than a decade into his run at the top of rap, he’s still finding new ways to break records while keeping fans locked into every move.