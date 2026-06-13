The 2026 FIFA World Cup got its opening-night soundtrack courtesy of Future and Tyla, who helped set the tone for the global tournament with a high-powered performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

game time by tyla and future, live at the fifa world cup opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/tQ0phDGMnH — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) June 13, 2026

Before the United States took the field against Paraguay, the packed venue transformed into a spectacle of music, lights, and pageantry. A giant World Cup trophy dominated the pitch as fireworks lit up the sky and clouds of red smoke rolled through the stadium, creating a dramatic backdrop for the night’s entertainment.

Future took center stage to perform “Game Time,” the official tournament anthem featured on the World Cup album. As dancers moved across the field carrying gold soccer balls, the Atlanta rap star delivered the track before South African sensation Tyla joined him to perform her portion of the record, drawing a loud response from the crowd.

FUTURE & TYLA



GAME TIME

(OFFICIAL FIFA WORLD CUP SINGLE)



FRIDAY 🚨pic.twitter.com/fMzFMejjiX — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 27, 2026

The performance also turned heads for its fashion. Future stepped out in a custom red-and-white rhinestone Louis Vuitton varsity jacket designed by Pharrell Williams, paired with a black rhinestone VERTABRAE cap that matched the night’s larger-than-life atmosphere.

The ceremony assembled talent from around the globe, with Future and Tyla sharing the spotlight alongside Katy Perry, Anitta, LISA of Blackpink, and Rema as FIFA launched what is expected to be one of the most watched sporting events in history.

As clips from the show spread across social media, the performance quickly became a major topic of conversation. While many viewers celebrated the production and star power on display, others debated whether Future was lip-syncing during portions of the broadcast.

Either way, the ceremony delivered exactly what opening night was designed to do: get the world talking before the first kick of the tournament.